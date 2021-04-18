PROPERTY MANAGER CHARGED WITH RENT THEFT

A PROPERTY manager has been charged for theft of trust funds after collecting rentals in respect of a building at the centre of an ownership wrangle that is pending at the Supreme Court.

A court order was issued last year compelling tenants at a block of flats at Bath Mansions in Avondale to pay rent into a trust account administered by a local law firm.

But it is alleged Borislav Trinov Boynov (68) collected the money and failed to account for it. Boynov, through his lawyers, on Friday mounted a bail application at the Harare Magistrates’ Court and was remanded on his hospital bed, under guard, to tomorrow for bail ruling.

He suffers from diabetes and blood pressure. Boynov allegedly collected rent for January and February this year. Part of the Supreme Court order barring him from collecting rent reads:

“With effect from 1st January 2021, rentals payable by the tenants of the flats shall be paid into an escrow account managed and administered by Messrs Coghlan, Welsh & Guest Legal Practitioners . . .” Herald