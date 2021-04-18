PROPERTY MANAGER CHARGED WITH RENT THEFT

A court order was issued last year
compelling tenants at a block of flats at Bath Mansions in Avondale to pay rent
into a trust account administered by a local law firm.
But it is alleged Borislav Trinov Boynov
(68) collected the money and failed to account for it. Boynov, through his
lawyers, on Friday mounted a bail application at the Harare Magistrates’ Court
and was remanded on his hospital bed, under guard, to tomorrow for bail ruling.
He suffers from diabetes and blood
pressure. Boynov allegedly collected rent for January and February this year. Part
of the Supreme Court order barring him from collecting rent reads:
“With effect from 1st January 2021,
rentals payable by the tenants of the flats shall be paid into an escrow
account managed and administered by Messrs Coghlan, Welsh & Guest Legal
Practitioners . . .” Herald
