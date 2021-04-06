POLICE OUTRIDER LAID TO REST

SERGEANT Freddy Chipato of ZRP Chinhoyi who died last Friday on VIP Traffic clearance duties riding a police motorbike while the First Lady’s convoy was on its way from Mhangura, has been laid to rest.
The First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa had gone to
Mhangura rural on Friday to hand over donations to one-month-old twin girls who
were orphaned at birth when their mother died due to excessive bleeding.
Sergeant Chipato was laid to rest on Sunday in Chief
Chireya’s area in Gokwe where he was described by his colleagues as a hard
working officer who shunned corruption. He died from serious injuries sustained
from the accident when his motorbike collided with a car.
ZRP spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said
police were treating the incident as unfortunate. Sergeant Chipato collided
with a Toyota Altezza at the 131 km peg along Harare-Chirundu highway.
The driver of the Toyota Altezza, Tinotenda Esau Mutandiro
who is a police officer swerved to the right resulting in a collision. Mutandiro
is facing culpable homicide charges.
Commissioner-General of Police, Godwin Matanga and Minister
of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West province,
Mary Mliswa-Chikoka have so far extended their condolences to the Chipato
family. Herald
