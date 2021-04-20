PIRATING MP's PRADO CRASHES INTO A WALL

THE Land Cruiser Prado belonging to recalled Mufakose Member of Parliament, Susan Matsunga, rammed into a precast wall before the driver sped off from the scene.

The incident occurred Sunday morning at the corner of Mutufu and Mukumba road in Mufakose.

Son to Matsunga’s sister, whose driving had already become topical in the high-density suburb, was behind the wheel.

On Friday, H-Metro published a story where Mufakose residents were complaining against his reckless driving, which they felt posed a danger to fellow motorists and pedestrians.

Matsunga acquired the Land Cruiser Prado after entering into a Vehicle Loan Facility Agreement with Parliament of Zimbabwe and the vehicle was to be used during her tenure as a legislator.

“I heard a loud disturbing sound around 4am on Sunday morning. I quickly peeped through the window and saw the car trying to leave the scene without even assessing the damage.

“The car left before I alerted everyone else in our house. When we got outside a few women on their way to Mbare Musika alerted us that they had recognised the vehicle since it had become popular for picking and dropping commuters.

“We reported the incident to the police leading to the tracking of both the driver and the vehicle,” said one man from the affected houses who spoke on condition of anonymity.

After police intervention, Matsunga is believed to have undertaken to pay the damages.

“The police helped us call the MP and notify her of the incident. She did not sound surprised and was quick to accept blame on behalf of her sister’s son.

“She is providing most of the resources from materials already at her home and promised to pay other expenses in full later,” added the affected family.

Last week, H-Metro reported that the yet to be identified driver behind the luxurious vehicle was endangering both motorists and commuters by his reckless driving.

Meanwhile, there is a pending case at High Court against Matsunga and 25 others instigated by Parliament of Zimbabwe to recover the vehicles or money equivalent following their recall from parly last year. H Metro



