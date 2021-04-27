ORGANISER ARRESTED : HIP HOP SUMMIT CANCELLED

The much-hyped Bulawayo Hip Hop Summit that was supposed to be held on Saturday failed to kick off after the organiser MC Tytoh was arrested the previous night for a curfew violation.
The hip hop summit was supposed to be held at the National
Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Saturday morning virtually under the theme
#FOR THE CULTURE #LevelUp #hiphopisalive. Panelists were supposed to give out
their knowledge about the genre and its location in the Zimbabwean music
landscape.
It was supposed to be hosted by organiser and founder MC
Tytoh, with some of the panelists at the Byo Hip Hop Summit including ZimHip
Hop Awards CEO Aldrein ‘Beefy’ Harrison, ZiFM Stereo presenter Lady K,
Blogger/arts journalist Plot Mhako, Radio DJ Emity Smooth, Vlogger Brian Willis
and Prozac. However, as some hip-hop enthusiast milled around the gallery, it
looked like nothing was happening and are around 11pm a statement was released
by the organisers, announcing that the summit had been postponed.
“The director, board and all affiliated entities would like
to apologise for the late changes. The Bulawayo hip hop summit has been
postponed to a date to be announced due to reasons beyond the organisers’
control. We will also wish to categorically state that the arrest of our
director was for breach of the curfew and no political connotation as
circulated on social media,” said the statement.
Some of the topics that were expected to be discussed
include: “Turning your craft into a business model, Broadening Horizons,
understanding the landscape of Zim music unique to the rest of the world, use
of media outlets in career promotion and growth, Awards, Awards systems and the
award value in one’s career, Impact of radio on the growth of Hip hop in the
country, Relevance, Alternative outlets for career beginning and growth, Gender
in hip hop, Ageism (debate topic) and Exporting talent.” Herald
