ONLINE ROADBLOCK MONITORING TO CURB CORRUPTION: MINISTER

GOVERNMENT will soon be monitoring activities at all roadblocks countrywide under the computerised Ministry of Home Affairs Integrated ICT System, a Cabinet Minister has said.
In a wide-ranging interview with The Manica Post on the
sidelines of the Lotteries and Gaming Board induction workshop in Mutare last
week, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said the
system would go a long way in curbing corruption at roadblocks.
Cabinet approved the system last week. “The Ministry of
Home Affairs Integrated ICT System is all about smart policing, which is part
of the integrated solution. Police officers at roadblocks will be monitored
from the office.
“When fully implemented, the system will curb corruption at
the roadblocks. We will also have computerised crime and traffic management
systems. We will have gadgets that will police the police officers,” said
Minister Kazembe.
“We are attending to the issue of corruption. No one is
above the law. We have got a number of cases where a number of police officers
were arrested. Police officers are human and therefore there are rogue ones
among them.
“However, the majority ones are doing their job very well
as evidenced by their performance. He urged the general public to be active
participants in the fight against corruption.
“If every Zimbabwean commits to ending corruption, we will
eradicate it,” he said. Minister Kazembe also said the computerised system will
also help eradicate corruption in the immigration and civil registration
system.
“If the registration system is fully computerised, we will
be able to remove the human interface element as people will apply for their
passports from the comfort of their homes or offices, thereby eliminating
corruption,” said Minister Kazembe.
He said the Home Affairs Ministry was awaiting Treasury’s
disbursement of the requisite funds to roll out the programme.
“Technology is the solution in the fight against corruption
since no one can bribe it. We should be moving ahead as soon as Treasury avails
the resources,” he said.
Turning to the increasing robberies, Minister Kazembe said
Government had declared war on armed robbers.
“The police force is doing its best as evidenced by the
arrest of a number of armed robbers,” said the minister. Manica Post
