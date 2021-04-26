ONLINE DRIVERS LICENCES SCAM EXPOSED

MOBILE money fraudsters are now advertising on social media, offering drivers licences for between US$120 and US$200, and to do that within a day, but they simply take the deposit and vanish, without handing over a licence.
They ask those who are trapped to pay a deposit, almost
half of the total fee, through EcoCash before disappearing. They even ask for
pictures, and show soft copies of the licence they are making in order to get
top-up payments by showing they are making progress.
But in the end the fraudsters vanish with the money and the
conned person has no money and no card.
There are quite extensive controls at the Central Vehicle
Registry and it would be difficult for a member of staff to run the licence
making machine without a lot of other authorisation.
The scams are similar to what people used to do outside the
passport office, claiming they were in contact with a corrupt official and then
vanish with the bribe, or come back and ask for more saying the bribed official
was now greedy.
There are modest degrees of sophistication. One criminal
uses different lines for phone calls, EcoCash and WhatsApp, all registered in
different names.
To track down the double scam, fraudsters claiming they
were in contact with someone with access to the licence-making machine and that
they could process the licence with a large deposit or set of deposits, two
Herald journalists responded to one of the advertisements circulating on
WhatsApp groups and had long chats with the scammers.
One of the advertisements read: “We will take you all the
way from the provisional licence to getting a metal disc, all delivery made
within a day and not more than three days for those clients living in and out
of Zimbabwe (through Swift, Zimpost, Courier Connect, Fedex, DHL . . . Please
note that we only offer original documents, the licences will be in the VID
system. In need of a driver’s licence in Zimbabwe, take advantage of this
amazing opportunity to get driving licence in no time. It’s simple, fast,
reliable and genuine VID deals”.
The Herald responded to the advertisement and communicated
using the given WhatsApp number (0779 146 852). The man using the line
identified himself as Nelson but a check with EcoCash showed that the line was
registered in the name of one Tafara Jacob Madhlira.
The WhatsApp profile picture that is used by the
fraudsters, was downloaded from an online story where TSCZ and Road Rules
entered a partnership in 2016. The picture shows representatives of TSCZ and Road
Rules signing the memorandum of agreement for TSCZ to provide the Road Rules
mobile app with approved content on Zimbabwe traffic regulations, useful to
aspiring drivers.
The Herald Investigations editor posed as a someone in need
of a Class Two driving licence and was quoted US$200. The man asked for an
initial payment of $200 to enable him to start working on the document
promising to deliver in a day.
“For a Class 2 driver’s licence, you must pay US$2 000. You
should pay a deposit of $2 000 and pay the balance on collection. We will hand
the document over to you by 11am tomorrow,” said the man.
For the deposit, the man asked the writer to send via
EcoCash on 0780508294, a line registered under a different name: “Kurai Rongayi
Makore”.
When the payment was not instant, the man called using a
different number 0772 255 640 registered in the name of one “Tawanda Chando”
until the money was transferred.
The man went quiet for some hours until he asked the writer
to send a head and shoulder picture for use in the production of a licence. He
then sent a soft copy of a licence disc bearing the picture of the writer but
without a name and other details, as proof that it was now work in progress.
The man demanded an additional $3 000 saying the disc had
now been processed but the manufacturers wanted their payment.
“We are done with the production of the disc and the guys
want their share before the information is put into the VID system. This is the
last demand and as soon as you pay, I will deliver the disc to you,” he said.
After payment of the $3 000 was done, the man became
slippery avoiding the writer, until it became clear the man was a fraudster.
Another journalist from The Herald separately responded to
the same advert and was charged US$120 for a Class Four licence.
He was asked to deposit $2 000 on a different EcoCash
number (0779 146 852), the one used for WhatsApp communication and it was
registered in the name of Tafara Jacob Madhlira.
Using the same modus operandi, the fraudster told the
journalist that he had connections at VID and Central Vehicle Registry (CVR)
and that once the disc is produced, the details will be punched into the CVR
system.
However, The Herald had already established that the man
was a fraudster and ended the chat without paying anything.
Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi warned people against trying to acquire driving licences illegally.
“First and a foremost such issuance of driving licences is
illegal. Those people are committing an offence. We also warn people against
acquiring fake licences without proper training because it is dangerous to the
society. We urge people to report such cases to the police so that the culprits
are brought to book,” he said.
Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe spokesperson Mr Ernest
Muchena warned aspiring drivers from buying driving licences. People should not
use social media when acquiring driver’s licences. They must follow the proper
route of sitting for a provisional licence test first, doing practical driving
lessons with a registered driving school and then go for road test.
“Those successful will be issued with licences. VID does
not have go-betweens. You must attend in person and participate until you pass.
Do not take short cuts and do not pay for a licence,” said Mr Muchena. Herald
