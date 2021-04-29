OBADIAH MOYO TRIAL DATE SET

Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has set May 26 as the trial date for former Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo. Through his lawyer, the former minister has applied for variation of his bail conditions.

Prosecutor Mr Garudzo Ziyadhuma told the court that he had agreed with the defence to put it’s application in writing and he would respond on it on May 5.

The former minister is being charged for his alleged involvement in NatPharm’s unprocedural contract with Drax International LLC to supply medicines and surgical sundries, and is consequently facing criminal abuse of office charges. Herald