NUST'S ZODWA WABANTU PENS TWO BOOKS

University student, Nobhekimpilo Mbovora, who was given the Zodwa Wabantu moniker after she turned up for lectures dressed in what many deemed indecent clothing two years ago, has penned two motivational books.

The 21-year-old also known as Vivica, turned heads at the National University of Science and Technology’s Bulawayo campus with her risqué dressing, sparking social media turmoil.

Vivica said her dressing had everything to do with radical feminism, something people will appreciate after reading her book, How to become a feminist.

“My dressing seeks to convey an empowered woman. I’m not one to follow the social norms and practices that favour men at the expense of women. All the answers that people seek are found in my book How to become a feminist.

“This book seeks to educate women on their rights,” said Vivica. The computer science student said she has found a niche in inspiring her counterparts.

Through her second book, 15 secrets of becoming a straight-A student, Vivica said she used her life experiences to motivate school-going students.

“My experiences stimulated me to write this latest book. I got 11 points in Grade Seven leading me to enrol in a commercial class at Mandwandwe High School. I was disappointed because I wanted to do sciences. Again, in Form 3, I was screened into a commercial class.

“I then approached the science teachers when I was in Form Four and asked to do sciences, but they refused saying it was too late. The fire inside me never subdued so five months before final exams, I asked for Science notes from the science class,” she narrated.

Vivica taught herself physics, biology and chemistry five months before the exam.

“Five months of self-teaching saw me attaining nine As including the science subjects, in Ordinary Level. I didn’t get any private tutor or help from anyone as I only used 15 secrets that I disclose in my book,” she said.

At Advanced Level, Vivica said she enrolled for sciences at Mpopoma High School, but again, faced obstacles when she wanted to write her exams in June.

“I asked for permission from my teachers to write in June, but they refused saying I was not ready to write. Again, I went outside the grain and registered in June and I got 13 points, an A in Mathematics, and B in Physics and Chemistry.”

Vivica who was met with a lot of discouragement during her high school days said she wants to motivate others to believe in themselves.

“I believe that my book can help students because through my experiences, I’ve come to realise that intelligence is not something innate, neither is it hereditary, but it is greatly influenced by the environment and self-determination. These are some of the things I share with students in the book,” she said.

“The book contains 15 guidelines on how one can become successful as a student. Most people believe that intelligence is fixed just like being a girl or a boy, which is not true. No one is born intelligent and no one is dull. Through hard work, anyone can produce good grades.”

Other than motivating others through her book, Vivica said she goes to schools around Bulawayo motivating pupils and sharing guidelines on how they can pass exams.

The budding writer who is using her social media platforms to market her books said she would continue penning books. Chronicle