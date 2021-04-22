NO WORK, NO PAY : GOVT TELLS ABSCONDING TEACHERS

GOVERNMENT has said teachers who have been absconding from work risk losing their monthly salaries as Government moves to enforce the principle of “No work no pay.”
The number of teachers reporting for duty has decreased
since schools reopened last month as they are citing incapacitation.
According to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary
Education, the situation is more pronounced in Bulawayo and Harare as some
teachers elsewhere have ignored the call for strike by their unions.
In Bulawayo, only 50 percent of teachers have turned up for
duty with pupil attendance pegged at 68 percent.
Speaking during a Covid-19 Taskforce meeting in Bulawayo on
Tuesday, Provincial Deputy Education Director Mr Thabani Sibanda said as of
last Friday, the ministry sampled 75 schools for teacher and learner
attendance.
From that sampling, statistics showed that the teacher
attendance drastically dropped due to incapacitation notices forwarded to
schools, districts and the province.
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has since
asked school authorities to compile attendance registers saying there will be
consequences for those who are not attending lessons.
In a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information,
Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Government
is worried about absenteeism of teachers. She also noted that some of teachers
were reporting for duty but not teaching.
“Cabinet was informed that the number of teachers reporting
for duty had decreased. It is further noted that some of those reporting for
duty are not teaching,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
The minister said avenues were open for disgruntled
teachers to engage their employer under the National Joint Negotiating Council
(NJNC).
She said teachers who are not reporting for work will not
be paid as Government enforces the no work, no pay policy.
“Cabinet wishes to reiterate that negotiations for improved
conditions of service remain open under the National Joint Negotiating Council
and that the no work, no pay policy will be strictly enforced,” said Minister
Mutsvangwa.
She said Cabinet also noted that the strong Covid-19
surveillance system that Government put in place has enabled the Ministry of
Primary and Secondary Education to detect outbreaks early.
“Cabinet was informed that on 16th April 2021 more
outbreaks were reported at two boarding schools, namely St David’s Bonda Girls
School in Manicaland and Embakwe High School in Plumtree. One hundred and
forty-five and 91 learners tested positive, respectively,” said Minister
Mutsvangwa.
She said the situation is under control with all the cases
being mild and asymptomatic. The Ministry of Health and Child Care is testing
and vaccinating members in the adjoining communities where the schools are
located.
“All those found positive have been quarantined. The
Ministries of Primary and Secondary Education; and Health and Child Care have
intensified enforcement of the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in
all schools and those found violating the preventive health measures will be
sanctioned,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
On the issue of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme
which is being rolled out across the country, Minister Mutsvangwa said a total
of 288 229 people received their first doses while 36 778 got the second jab.
The Ministry of Health and Child Care is carrying out
vaccination campaigns all over the country with President Mnangagwa set to
receive his second dose today at Kwekwe General Hospital.
The President received his first dose in the resort city of
Victoria Falls where he launched the Second Phase of the national vaccination
programme last month.
“The nation is advised that His Excellency the President
will be receiving his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow (today) at
Kwekwe General Hospital. Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that citizens can
receive their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccines anywhere in the country
without prejudice,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
She said the vaccination of residents in border towns has
been prioritised and is well on course.
Government also approved the final Ministerial Action Plan
that is compliant with the National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025), which
was presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr
Frederick Shava.
The ministry’s mission is to promote the political and
socio-economic interests, the image and influence of Zimbabwe in the
international community. It also seeks to protect the interests and safety of
the Zimbabwean diaspora.
The deliverables of the Plan include the appointment of
eight honorary consuls during the five-year period; establishment of 25 new
export markets and facilitating 100 trade investment missions.
It also seeks to improve international relations through
such undertakings as signing of 150 co-operation agreements and twenty-six
Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements (BIPPAs).
“The country’s image will be improved through the planned
650 public diplomacy and visibility initiatives both locally and
internationally, including press releases, holding regular briefings with
diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe and delivering lectures at universities and
other key national institutions,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
“In line with the decentralisation and devolution thrust,
the Ministry is in the process of establishing two provincial offices in
Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.” Chronicle
