NO GOING BACK ON NO WORK, NO PAY, SAYS MINISTER

GOVERNMENT vowed yesterday that it would not back down on its no-work, no-pay principle for teachers that are absconding duty, saying it was finalising recording names of all truant educators.

This was announced by Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare.

Teachers have not been reporting for duty since last year citing incapacitation. They are demanding a salary of between US$520 and US$550 or its equivalent in local currency.

“Government reiterates that it will strictly apply the no-work no-pay labour principle to all cases of teacher absenteeism, and the responsible ministry (Primary and Secondary Education) has compiled and submitted a list of teachers who did not conduct lessons in March to the Public Service Commission.

“The April list is being compiled. Meanwhile, learner attendance across the country remained the same as recorded last week,” Mutsvangwa said.

Last week, Public Service minister Paul Mavima told Senate that government might slightly increase teachers’ salaries on top of the 70% staggered increment that it recently offered them.

On issues of food security, Mutsvangwa said the country is set to have a bumper harvest. Newsday