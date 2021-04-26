NO COVID TESTS FOR YADAH FC

QUESTIONS continue being asked whether Walter Magaya has called time on sponsoring Premier Soccer League side Yadah or not as the Harare-based side remains the only team yet to conduct Covid-19 tests.

The 2021 season is pencilled to kick-off in just over two weeks following the Government’s decision to allow all sports to resume activities following a blanket freeze in March last year to help combat the spread of the pandemic.

There will be a gradual return to football, with the PSL and women’s football set to get the ball rolling before other lower tier leagues resume.

PSL media and liaison officer Kudzai Bare said by last Friday, they had not heard from Yadah regarding the issue of testing for Covid-19.

“I had not heard anything from them by the end of business on Friday,” said Bare. Last week she said all teams except Yadah had done Covid-19 tests.

Yadah submitted their registration papers to the PSL with the rest of the teams but their failure to undergo requisite Covid-19 tests continue to raise eyebrows.

In the event they do the tests this week, they will have a short preparatory period compared to the other teams.

Yadah chairman Everson Chatambudza did not respond to messages sent to him. Chronicle