NO COVID TESTS FOR YADAH FC

QUESTIONS continue being asked whether Walter Magaya has called time on sponsoring Premier Soccer League side Yadah or not as the Harare-based side remains the only team yet to conduct Covid-19 tests.
The 2021 season is pencilled to kick-off in just over two
weeks following the Government’s decision to allow all sports to resume
activities following a blanket freeze in March last year to help combat the
spread of the pandemic.
There will be a gradual return to football, with the PSL
and women’s football set to get the ball rolling before other lower tier
leagues resume.
PSL media and liaison officer Kudzai Bare said by last
Friday, they had not heard from Yadah regarding the issue of testing for
Covid-19.
“I had not heard anything from them by the end of business
on Friday,” said Bare. Last week she said all teams except Yadah had done
Covid-19 tests.
Yadah submitted their registration papers to the PSL with
the rest of the teams but their failure to undergo requisite Covid-19 tests
continue to raise eyebrows.
In the event they do the tests this week, they will have a
short preparatory period compared to the other teams.
Yadah chairman Everson Chatambudza did not respond to
messages sent to him. Chronicle
