NO CHILONGA VILLAGER WILL BE DISPLACED : CHIWENGA

No villager will be displaced from where they are settled by the planned Chilonga Irrigation Scheme in Chiredzi, whose aim is to develop and empower people in the drier region, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said.
VP Chiwenga was speaking during a meeting with local
traditional and political leaders at Gibbo Stadium in Triangle on Sunday, where
he was accompanied by some Cabinet Ministers.
Those opposing the developmental project, including the
opposition MDC Alliance and some anti-development activists, had been feeding
villagers in Chilonga with wrong information in a bid to turn them against the
project which is meant to uplift their lives.
The villagers were being told that Government wanted to
displace them from their ancestral land to pave way for farming activities.
VP Chiwenga said the irrigation project was part of
President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 which aims at uplifting the lives of everyone,
especially those in marginalised areas like Chilonga.
He said Government had identified areas in the country’s
dry regions where economic activities such as farming and mining could be
spearheaded.
Areas like Chilonga are generally dry in terms of rains,
but have water bodies and irrigable land which when utilitised can effectively
improve the lives of locals and contribute to the economy.
The Runde River catchment, which includes Chilonga, has
been identified as having rich soils and water bodies that can aide the
development of irrigation.
Besides the sugarcane being produced in the region, there
is potential for irrigation farming, tourism and mining.
VP Chiwenga said locals would be prioritised in the
irrigation projects that would be established in many other dry areas apart
from Chilonga, with two hectares of irrigation expected in each Ward.
“Tatsemura tsemura nzvimbo kuti vanhu vagone kubudirira.
Vana vemuno vanotanga kuwana pekurima vamwe wozopindawo. Matunhu ese
kusanganisa ne Chilonga inofanirwa kuva ne two hectares dzekurima muWard,” said
VP Chiwenga.
Chief Sengwe and Chief Chilonga expressed their delight
with how VP Chiwenga cleared the air surrounding the future of the people of
Chilonga. They welcomed the fact that no one would be displaced.
In response to farmers who wanted more land for sugarcane
farming, VP Chiwenga made it clear that they should concentrate on their pieces
and give a chance to others who also needed land.
He warned farmers underutilising land that these would be
considered for downsizing and re-allocation to deserving new applicants.
VP Chiwenga took the opportunity to address other
challenges that people of Chiredzi are facing and these included the lack of
access to telecommunication signals for mobile phones and broadcasting, the
need for reconstruction of Runde Bridge which links Chiredzi town and Chilonga
and the connecting roads with Chikombedzi.
He said Government planned major projects to harness
irrigation water from water bodies in Masvingo province.
Muzhwi Dam will irrigate Mushandike Irrigation Scheme,
whilst Lake Mutirikwi will supply water to farmers along Mutare Road.
Manjirenji Dam will be utilised by local small holder
famers in the area, whilst Tugwi-Mukosi will generate electricity and supply
water to downstream irrigation schemes. Herald
