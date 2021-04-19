NO BENEFITS FOR STRIKING TEACHERS

Teachers going on strike or conducting extra lessons will be fired or at the very least face suspension of pay after activation of systems to track the malpractices.
President Mnangagwa is on record that the Government will
not be held to ransom by striking teachers, saying they will invoke the
principle that only those who work will get paid.
It is standard labour practice around the world that
striking workers are not paid, even when their strike is considered legal.
Those whose strike is legal cannot be fired for not attending work, but are
still not paid while away.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister Ambassador Cain
Mathema said the ministry was now invoking the principle of paying only those
teachers reporting for duty. “We are summoning the principle of no work no
salary with immediate effect,” he said.
“Teachers who do not report for duty or those who go to
their schools and not do their work will not be paid.
“We have requested school heads to compile lists of such
names and we will forward them to the Public Service Commission so that those
not doing their work will not be paid.”
Government is engaging the public service through the
National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) to address teachers’ remuneration
concerns.
Authorities representing Government in the talks are on
record that success has been registered in Government and its workers’
engagements over salaries and other employment terms.
“We know they have their concerns about remuneration,” said
Ambassador Mathema They have raised their concerns and that is being addressed
through the proper channels.”
Ambassador Mathema warned teachers doing private extra
lessons for a premium that they were not allowed to do so. “Government is also warning teachers who are
doing private lessons,” said Ambassador Mathema.
“There is a trend that some teachers are no longer doing their
jobs at schools, but doing private lessons instead. That is not allowed and the
Government is following up on these unlawful acts.” Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment