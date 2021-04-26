NKOMO'S SON : I'M NOW INTO POLITICS FULL TIME

THE late former Vice-President Joshua Nkomo’s son Sibangilizwe Nkomo has resigned from the Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Project Trust and the Joshua Nkomo Cultural Movement to pursue politics full-time.
The development comes amid reports that Sibangilizwe was
interested in contesting the Zapu party presidency.
Nkomo’s name recently featured among candidates forwarded
by branches to the party’s national executive to contest the presidency during
the Zapu elective congress slated for August.
Yesterday, the two organisations pushing for the
maintenance of Nkomo’s legacy, announced Sibangilizwe’s resignation.
“The two institutions welcomed Nkomo’s resignation and
withdrawal from the activities of the trusts with immediate effect,” the
organisations’ joint statement read.
“It is our solemn belief as institutions, that every person
has his or her constitutional right and freedom to associate or belong to any
organisation of his choice. It is this right that Nkomo has rightfully decided
to pursue and exercise.”
The organisations advised all stakeholders, partners,
groups and Zimbabweans based locally and abroad that Nkomo, who had been
chairperson and founding trustee of the two institutions, had resigned with
immediate effect to pursue an interest in active politics.
The Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Project seeks to unite
people through cultivating a culture of love, unity, peace and tolerance which
was part of the late VP Nkomo’s vision. It also enjoys good relations with
government.
“Following this development, the Joshua Nkomo Legacy
Restoration Project Trust will continue with its work as usual under the
capable leadership of its chairperson, Mehluli Moyo and the two organisations
shall, from time-to-time, consult him on matters that require the Nkomo
family’s attention given that he was a representative of the family of our icon
whose legacy the two trusts seek to help preserve for future generations,” the
statement read.
Sibangilizwe yesterday confirmed his resignation. “It’s true
that I have resigned to pursue politics,” he said without further revealing the
political outfit that he will join.
Recently, Nkomo told Southern Eye that if the people
deployed him for the Zapu presidency, he would accept the offer. Newsday
