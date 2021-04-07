NINE KILLED IN RUSAPE CRASH

Nine people were killed and several others injured in a road accident between Rusape and Mutare late yesterday afternoon.

Chief police spokesperson, Assistant Commisoner Paul Nyathi last night confirmed the fatal crash at the 217km peg along the Harare-Mutare highway.

“An Isuzu KB truck travelling from Rusape towards Mutare, carrying a yet to be ascertained number of people, burst a tyre and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and crashed.

“Five people died at the scene while four others died on the way to hospital. We are still trying to establish the number of people who were travelling in the vehicle and the number of those taken to hospital,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

The accident came a day after the end of the Easter holidays and was the most fatal crash in the past week.

Ass Comm Nyathi said the identities of the crash victims would be revealed once their next of kin were notified.

“We will release more details on the accident tomorrow as we are still trying to gather more information on what happened.” Herald