NINE KILLED IN RUSAPE CRASH

Nine people were killed and several others injured in a road accident between Rusape and Mutare late yesterday afternoon.
Chief police spokesperson, Assistant Commisoner Paul Nyathi
last night confirmed the fatal crash at the 217km peg along the Harare-Mutare
highway.
“An Isuzu KB truck travelling from Rusape towards Mutare,
carrying a yet to be ascertained number of people, burst a tyre and the driver
lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and crashed.
“Five people died at the scene while four others died on
the way to hospital. We are still trying to establish the number of people who
were travelling in the vehicle and the number of those taken to hospital,” said
Ass Comm Nyathi.
The accident came a day after the end of the Easter
holidays and was the most fatal crash in the past week.
Ass Comm Nyathi said the identities of the crash victims
would be revealed once their next of kin were notified.
“We will release more details on the accident tomorrow as
we are still trying to gather more information on what happened.” Herald
