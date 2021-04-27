NEW LOCAL GOVT BOARD APPOINTED



Government has appointed the Local Government Board led by Mr Steven Chakaipa which is responsible for the selection of the councils’ senior management countrywide.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo made the appointment in line with the provisions of the Urban Councils Act and has since met the new board to give them direction as well as to chart a way forward.

Minister Moyo stressed the need for professionalisation through training where professional bodies should take the centre stage through some statutory instruments.

“The board should not only focus on human resources issues but rather broaden the scope to look into other pressing issues. The appointment of the board has been necessitated by depleted situation in the country’s urban local authorities in terms of service delivery,” he said.

“People who have been acting in councils have caused mayhem in councils with Harare having only two senior staff on substantive appointment now with the other one on the run. As it stands only Dr Prosper Chonzi is substantively appointed by the city.”

Other board members include Professor Campbell Temba Kombe, Mr Maxwell Kaitano, councillor Patricia Mwale, Ms Marjorie Mandaringa, Engineer Tatenda Mawokomatanda, Mr Hamandishe Chinyengetere.

Dadirai Dodo is the board Secretary. Herald