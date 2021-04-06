NETSAI MAROVA TRIP TO LIBERIA BLOCKED

MDC-Alliance activist Netsai Marova, who is facing a number of criminal charges at the Harare Magistrates Court including making a false report about her alleged abduction, yesterday could not get her passport temporarily released to travel to Liberia for a young women development programme as the deadline for acceptance had already passed.
Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje dismissed
her application saying she should have approached the court before March 26, a
date when she was supposed to confirm her interest in undertaking the
development programme and noted her lawyer failed to submit evidence that
proved that the deadline for confirming her participation had been extended.
Marova, through lawyer Mr Charles Kwaramba, told the court
that the programme would give her an opportunity to advance herself as a young
woman.
Mr Kwaramba said Marova has demonstrated that she can be
trusted with bail conditions since she has never violated any of the bail
conditions imposed against her.
“She wants to travel to Liberia from April 11 to 19 and
wants the temporary release for her passport to travel to attend the
educational trip. The exchange visit is a special program intended for
development of young women in Africa. She is desirous to engage in this
personal programme. This programme is an opportunity for personal advancement
in life.”
The lawyer noted that the bail system was not supposed to
put the ordinary life of accused is not put on a standstill pending duration of
trial. “Participating in these forums is an opportunity for accused person to
continue with life while trial continues,” he said.
Mr Kwaramba said State would not suffer any prejudice is
Marova’s passport was temporarily released.
“She has religiously appeared in court when she was due to
appear. She has therefore proved that she can stand trial even when given an
opportunity to personally develop. It’s for a week and State will not suffer
prejudice. She has no interest in absconding. She intends, at all cost, to go
for trial to have her name cleared,” he said.
Mr Michael Reza, appearing for the State, opposed to the
application said the invitation period lapsed 11 days ago and there was no
reason for the court to release the passport. He said Marova was given up to
March 26 to respond to the invitation, but failed to do so before the due date.
“A look at the invitation letter shows it is purely for
academic purposes. The very last sentence of the invitation letter says March
26 was the late date to accept this invitation. This application should have
been done some 11 days ago. Organisers of this are not expecting her anymore.
The basis of this application is per letter,” he said.
Mr Reza said Marova was set to appear in court on April 28
on allegations of faking her abduction along with other MDC-Alliance Joana
Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri and once she fails to return, the trial will not
kick-off.
“Accused appears on three separate records and she is
expected to return to court on April 28 for trial on making false reports. If
she does not return for any reason, then that trial will not be possible.
“The State has nothing against accused in her personal
development. The State would have congratulated her because this country needs
women who are developed.
“But because of these cases her freedom of movement can be
interfered,” he said. Herald
