MWONZORA SACKS CHAMISA COUNCIL WORKERS

THE Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T Marondera council has fired more than 10 council workers aligned to the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance. NewsDay is reliably informed that 14 council workers, who are MDC Alliance supporters, had their contracts terminated as the tiff between the two opposition parties escalates.
MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson and former mayor
Chengetai Murova yesterday confirmed the termination of the workers’ contracts.
“It’s true, they were just told that they were no longer
signing new contracts, and they were informed that their contracts have been
terminated. I gather that those affected are from the security and billing
departments,” Murova said.
In 2018, MDC Alliance councillors created posts for their
party supporters who joined the local authority as voluntary workers. The voluntary
workers had their contracts renewed monthly.
Marondera mayor Simbarashe Nyahuye (MDC-T) confirmed the
termination of the contracts saying the move was not politically motivated.
“Those are contracts based on rotational basis and they
only sign their contracts on a monthly basis. If council refuses to renew your
contract, that means it has been terminated and it’s very clear in the contract
form,” he said.
“It’s not a matter of being an MDC Alliance member, but you
know that during the tenure of those recalled councillors, they were refusing
this process of rotating people, as we know that Marondera is for us all. It is
not for a few people to benefit. You shall see in the near future that the
workers will be rotating again,” he said.
A WhatsApp chat, which was leaked from an MDC-T group in
Marondera, stated that the termination of the contracts was meant to “fix” MDC
Alliance members. Chamisa had six of his councillors recalled in Marondera. Caston
Matewu, the former Marondera Central legislator was also recalled by the MDC-T.
Newsday
