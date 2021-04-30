MUTARE HIGH PREFECTS IN BULLYING SCANDAL

MUTARE Boys’ High School has been rocked by a bullying scandal involving some prefects who allegedly forced junior pupils to conduct dehumanising acts.

The incident which was captured on video by one of the bullies has since gone viral on social media and authorities in the education sector have promised to get to the bottom of the issue and bring the culprits to book.

Parents have also come out guns blazing accusing the school authorities, particularly the school head, Mr Tendai Zachariah Gwashu, of trying to conceal the issue to protect the school’s image.

Repeated efforts to get a comment from Mr Gwashu were fruitless as he was reported to be out of office.

Manicaland Provincial Education Director (PED), Mr Edward Shumba, confirmed the incident and urged school authorities to be on the lookout for such incidents.

“The deplorable incident is under investigations and appropriate legal recourse will be taken. This is disturbing and headmasters should be on the lookout for such cases,” he said.

Parents interviewed said the incident is sad and unacceptable. “I have a son at that school and I learnt about the case with great concern. This is unacceptable and I strongly believe that if it wasn’t for the video leak we were never going to know of what has been going on there,” said a disgruntled parent who requested anonymity.

“Instead of leading by example, the prefects are chief perpetrators of abuse and this is very sad. The relevant authorities should do something to make sure that our children are not subjected to any kind of abuse.”

Another parent said: “We are deeply saddened. It is traumatising and unbelievable. Imagine how these children will be psychologically affected. “This is an eye-opener. It is highly likely that there are more issues of this nature happening in various schools. Action must be taken as soon as possible. Already a WhatsApp group of parents who are deliberating on what can be done over the issue has been created.” Manica Post