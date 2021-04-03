MNANGAGWA BIKER CRASHES INTO ANOTHER COP, DIES

A TRAFFIC clearance police officer died when a motorbike he was riding collided head-on with a Toyota Altezza at the 131km peg along Harare – Chinhoyi Road near Lion’s Den while trying to clear way for the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa’s convoy, police have confirmed.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the accident which occurred on Friday at around 4.30 pm when
the driver of the Toyota Altezza, also a police officer, lost control of the
vehicle while trying to pull off the road and swerved to the right, encroaching
onto the lane ahead of an oncoming police motorbike resulting in the collision.
“Police confirm that on April 2, 2021 at 4.30 pm, a fatal
road traffic accident involving Sergeant Freddy Chipato of ZRP Chinhoyi Traffic
occurred at the 131 km peg along Harare – Chinhoyi Road near Lion’s Den. Sgt Chipato
was on VIP traffic clearance duties riding a police motor bike while the First
Lady’s convoy was on its way from Mhangura.
Suddenly, a motorist, Tinotenda Mutandiro, who was later
identified to be a police officer stationed in Harare came driving a Toyota
Altezza on his way to Karoi with one passenger on board. He tried to pull off
the road to the left in a bid to give way to the clearing party but failed and
swerved to the right.
The Toyota Altezza then encroached on to the lane of the
motor bike which was proceeding in the opposite direction. The vehicle then
collided with the clearing motor bike and Sgt Chipato died on the spot after
sustaining serious body injuries,” he said.
Asst Comm Nyathi said the First Lady’s convoy, contrary to
false reports on social media, was not involved in an accident.
“Police are treating this unfortunate fatal road traffic
accident like all other accidents and reiterate that it has nothing to do with
the First Lady’s convoy,” he said.
Meanwhile, seven people died while 47 others were injured
in separate accidents that occurred on Good Friday, police have confirmed. Asst
Comm Nyathi said police recorded 80 reported accidents on Good Friday which was
an increase from 54 accidents that were recorded during the same period last
year. He said last year, three people died while five were injured during the
same period.
“This year during Easter we have so far recorded 80
accidents. Last year we recorded 54 accidents during the same period. Seven
people died in the accidents this year as compared to three who died last year.
At least 47 people were injured in the accidents this year as compared to five
injured during the same period last year,” he said.
On Thursday last week Police Commissioner-General, Godwin
Matanga warned the general public to observe road rules and regulations and
ensure that motor vehicles are roadworthy for carrying passengers and goods.
Comm-Gen Matanga said records have shown that speeding, human error,
misjudgment, overloading and defective motor vehicles contribute to accidents.
He said police will be mounting roadblocks and checkpoints
throughout the holiday to minimize traffic accidents as well as ensuring
compliance and adherence to road rules and regulations. Sunday Mail
