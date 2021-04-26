MLISWA GETS PASSPORT TO TRAVEL TO PORTUGAL

Harare magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Mhiti has temporarily released Norton legislator Temba Mliswa’s passport to allow him to travel to Portugal and South Africa to conduct business.

Mliswa is facing allegations of violating Covid 19 regulations through convening a press conference attended by nearly 20 journalists.

As part of his bail conditions, Mliswa was ordered to report to police once a week every Friday, continue residing at his Borrowdale home in Harare, surrender his passport with the Clerk of Court and not to address press conferences until his matter has been finalised.

Mliswa’s arrest came on the back of bitter social media exchanges with ex-lover Susan Mutami who claimed the politician harboured presidential ambitions and once planned to poison President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, among a slew of accusations. Herald