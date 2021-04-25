MISSING GIRL FOUND DEAD

The body of a Bikita girl Mitchel Musharu (6) who went missing on Saturday last week has been found in a sack that was thrown into a septic tank behind her parents’ shop.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the matter to The Mirror but could not provide more details as he was out of office.

Mitchel’s body was found on Thursday and sources told The Mirror that her remains are being interned today in Bikita.

Mitchel went missing on Saturday last week at around 6pm playing outside her parents’ shop at Nyika Growth Point.

“Mitchel’s body was found tied up in a sack that was thrown into a septic tank behind her parents’ shop. Her remains are being interned today in Bikita,” said a source. Masvingo Mirror