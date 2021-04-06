MINISTRY OF HEALTH WILL GUIDE US ON ELECTIONS : ZEC

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it will stand guided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care on the resumption of some electoral activities.
Most election activities, principally voting, were
suspended last year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic to minimise the spread
of the virus.
Last month, ZEC announced that it would resume voter
registration and other related field work at the start of this month, after the
relaxation of some lockdown measures. However,
the electoral body said by-elections would remain suspended until further
notice.
In a statement on Sunday, ZEC chief elections officer Mr
Utloile Silaigwana, said although the Constitution enshrines the fundamental
rights and freedoms for citizens which include the right to elect leaders of
their choice, there were also limits imposed to such rights.
He said as ZEC, they will be guided by the Ministry of
Health, which has expertise in the control of the spread of the Covid-19
pandemic.
“In the execution of its mandate the Commission issues out
press statements to notify its activities to stakeholders, but not as a
clandestine means of operating outside the legal framework.
“Any insulation to the latter is tantamount to misleading
the public on the purposes of these press statements and the integrity of the
commission,” he said.
Mr Silaigwana said the legal framework governing the
conduct of elections in Zimbabwe comprises the Constitution, the Electoral Act,
the Referendums Act and all subsidiary legislation with a bearing on elections
issued by authorities that be.
He said Section 86 of the Constitution limits freedoms in
the interest of public safety, public health and the general interest of the
public.
“Where such rights are limited through a Statutory
Instrument and which instrument has not been set aside by a court of law, the
Commission has no right to disregard lawful obligations,” Mr Silaigwana.
He emphasised that ZEC had suspended all electoral
activities during the greater part of last year and at the beginning of this
year in compliance with lockdown measures promulgated by the Ministry of Health
in Statutory Instruments in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.
