MDC COUNCILLOR ARRESTED FOR ORGANISING FOOTBALL MATCH

MDC Alliance Councillor for Ward 33, Bernard Chimwango was recently arrested for allegedly organizing a football tournament sometime in March, contravening the set Covid-19 regulations which prohibit high-risk sporting activities.

Chimwango was arrested together with MDC Alliance provincial youth chairperson Achievement Chimbwari as well as party member Langton Guvava.

The trio are accused of coordinating a football tourney at Mupata Business Centre on March 26, 2021.

It is alleged that the MDC Alliance youth structures in Gutu Central organized the tournament which comprised four teams from the constituency.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) lawyer, Advocate Martin Mureri confirmed the development and said his clients were yet to appear in court.

“They are charging them for allegedly violating Covid-19 regulations. It is alleged that they organized a football tournament. The last time I went there (Gutu) they just recorded warned and cautioned statements. So far there is no date for their court appearance,” said Mureri.

The case was recorded at Gutu Police Station at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under CR 34/04/21.

Meanwhile, two other people linked to MDC Alliance are in custody for violating Covid-19 regulation on March 13.

Charles Zvenyika and Edward Chagonda appeared at Gutu Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 16, and were remanded in custody to April 23 for trial.

On Monday, April 12, MDC Alliance Cllr for Chiredzi Rural Ward 18, Gilbert Mutubuki was arrested for allegedly addressing a public gathering meant to incite public violence Mhandamabwe Business Centre in Chivi district.

He appeared in the Masvingo Magistrates Court the following day where he was given remanded out of custody 06 May on $5000 bail. TellZim News