MAWERE SET TO LOSE MANSION OVER R2M BANK LOAN

Zimbabwean businessman Mutumwa Mawere has hit hard times with his R2 million luxury apartment in Sandton set to go under the hammer over his failure to service his bond with a local bank.
Mawere left for South Africa after corruption
investigations started against him when his former company, Shabanie Mashava
Mines, came under Government scrutiny and he was accused of prejudicing the
State of over Z$300 billion.
His mining assets were eventually frozen and the
authorities took over the running of his mining firm.
Absa, along with Absa Home Loans Guarantee Company, listed
as plaintiffs in the matter, last week filed an application at the Johannesburg
High Court, seeking a default judgment and execution order to attach and
auction his property to the highest bidder.
The lawsuit comes after Mawere reportedly obtained a R2
million loan from Absa to purchase the upmarket apartment in Rivonia, Sandton,
in October 2019.
In addition, Mawere was granted a R400 000 loan on security
of his bond and Absa Home Loans Guarantee Company acted as surety for the
businessman, according to a report in South African newspaper, the Sunday
World.
According to the report, the terms of the loan agreement
were that Mawere paid a little over R21 000 a month in instalments for 192
months.
But the businessman defaulted resulting in him incurring
over R133 000 in arrears by February this year. Despite demand by the bank to
settle his debt, Mawere reportedly did not pay up, leaving the bank with no
option but to go to court.
Mawere blamed his failure to service his bond on the
Covid-19 pandemic, which he said has made it difficult for him to secure
tenants for the well-appointed townhouse.
He has since filed opposing papers in a bid to stop the
bank from attaching the property.Herald
