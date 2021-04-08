MATEMADANDA ALLIES IN PANIC AFTER HIS SACKING

Zanu PF bigwigs in Masvingo, who were aligned to the embattled former war veterans’ leader Victor Matemadanda before his sacking as the party’s political commissar, are now in a state of uncertainty.
Sources close to the matter revealed that many had
positioned themselves for the 2023 harmonised elections with the blessing of
the former Defence and War Veterans Welfare deputy minister after they
allegedly bribed their way for consideration as parliamentary candidates.
According to sources, Zanu PF Chiredzi district chairperson
Siyaki Munhungehama was promised Chiredzi North, provincial commissar Jevas
Masosota had chosen Chiredzi East, provincial secretary for finance Farai
Musikavanhu wanted to retain his Chiredzi West constituency.
Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira was
allegedly promised that despite allegations of corruption levelled against him,
his position was guaranteed, come 2023.
Munhungehama, however, denied the allegations.
“When we met with Matemadanda, we never discussed such
issues. I personally never gave him anything. Those allegations are unfounded
and malicious. I don’t know where all that is coming from. It remains a mystery
to me,” he said.
Zanu PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo referred all
questions to Matemadanda. “Why don’t you talk to Matemadanda? I think he is in
a better position to tell what really happened. I cannot comment on that,” he
said.
Matemadanda was livid when reached for comment, saying if
anyone felt he committed a crime, they should report him to the police.
“Why do you call if you have heard that I was given a cow
or a bull? Go and report me to the police,” Matemadanda said curtly before dropping
the call. Chadzamira, Musikavanhu and Masosota could not be reached for comment
on their mobile phones.
Zanu PF recently relieved Matemadanda of his commissariat
duties over allegations of incompetence and unwittingly disclosing Zanu PF’s
involvement in the decimation of the opposition MDC Alliance. Newsday
