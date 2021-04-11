MAT NORTH'S ONLY HOSP MUST BE COMPLETED NEXT YEAR : ORDERS CHIWENGA

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has ordered work on the construction of Lupane Provincial Hospital to resume with immediate effect after Government injected $47 million for the completion of the 250-bed medical centre.
Dr Chiwenga, who is also Health and Child Care Minister,
visited the hospital’s construction site yesterday morning and said the project
should be completed by next year.
Speaking after touring the site, VP Chiwenga said it was
unacceptable that Matabeland North, which has a population of close to 700 000
people, is the only province which does not have a provincial hospital.
“The purpose of my visit was to accelerate the construction
of the Lupane Provincial Hospital. This project as you are aware started way
back in the First Republic in 2004. It had stalled to an unacceptable level.
When the President visited Matabeleland North Province, this matter was also
highlighted. We have been looking at ways of resuscitating all legacy projects
which had stalled during the First Republic and we want to finish them.”
VP Chiwenga said the completion of the hospital should be
done expeditiously.
“The length and breadth of this hospital demands that this
institution be completed as a matter of urgency. And so, we wanted to see what
the plan was at that time, what is it that can be done now and how can we
quickly complete this project.
“Government has already put in some resources. By last week
we had already put resources to kick start this place. We want to see how we
can utilise those resources and go full throttle and have this project
completed by next year.”
Asked why the project had stalled since its inception in
2004, VP Chiwenga said those tasked with such projects have been approaching
them lethargically.
“The sum total of it (delays) is lethargy, there wasn’t
that passion and push. There is no excuse that we can give ourselves for having
stalled this project for such a long time. Now we have to work 24/7 to complete
it,” he said.
Matabeleland North Provincial Medical Director, Dr Munekai
Padingani, said the visit by the Vice President heralded a new beginning in the
construction of the hospital.
Upon completion, the hospital will boast of staff
accommodation for both junior and senior members, theatres, casualty, out
patients’ departments, general wards, paediatric, psychiatric and isolation
wards, a mortuary, kitchen and an Intensive Care Unit.
Meanwhile, mobile phone operators have been urged to play
their part to expand network connectivity in the country so as to bring
development to previously marginalised communities.
“Speaking at the commissioning of Nachulwe base station in
Siansundu Village, Binga yesterday afternoon, VP Chiwenga said all mobile
operators players must work together to achieve all round connectivity
countrywide. The base station was constructed by NetOne in partnership with Huawei
international.
“It is a known fact that if a nation has robust
telecommunications infrastructure. The chances of an improved Gross Domestic
Product are higher than a less developed country.
“NetOne and other operators are critical in the provision
of network connectivity. This will bring inclusivity to previously marginalised
communities,” VP Chiwenga said.
“Our joy comes from the fact that nearby schools, hospitals
and community at large can now benefit from this enhanced connectivity brought
about by NetOne Cellular. As the Government of Zimbabwe, we urge other players
to do the same until we achieve all round connectivity across the country.” Sunday
News
