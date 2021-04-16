MANDELA FAMILY IS AT WAR : ZOLEKA

The granddaughter of former president Nelson Mandela, Zoleka Mandela, has asked people to stop tagging her on photos of Themba Michael Qhina on social media.

Themba, who’s Tata’s lookalike, has been trending on social media for the past few days with many people saying he might indeed be a Mandela. Speaking to Daily Sun, Themba also said he thinks he might be a Mandela.

He said he needed help finding out. But Zoleka took to her Instagram account to tell people to mind their own business.

The author and activist said: “Dear ‘People that don’t mind your own business’. You’ve tagged me on Twitter, both my Facebook accounts, on Instagram and sent me WhatsApp messages.

“After my grandfather passed away, sh**t literally hit the fan. Things worsened after my grandmother’s passing and I honestly can’t believe that things have gotten even worse after my mother’s passing.

“My family is at war with one another. Why encourage the man to be part of the family that does not even want, respect, love or recognise its own bloodline? When was the last time you even saw any of us under one roof, as a family?

“Not when there’s pure hate and evil among us. Lives have been threatened, by family members. Do you know that? Family has stolen, lied and fundamentally disrespected and altered what I thought a family or our family stood for, what I thought we felt for one another, what we mutually cared for.

“As a result of greed, ill-will and spiritual sickness, we are not a family.” She said she’s not the person people should be tagging.

“I don’t know this man. I don’t even know my own family anymore. Rather tag them. Lastly, you don’t even know this man. You don’t even know me personally or know a thing about what’s really happening with my family, so please refrain from telling me how I should or shouldn’t behave. I am not asking for sympathy or understanding. I’m telling you to just mind your business.”





People, including celebrities who read her post comforted her.

Unathi Msengana wrote: “Baxolele Zo. Please Mntase khaya. People who laugh at people and not with them are hurt people and we know hurt people hurt others.”

Omarosa wrote: “I’m sorry Z. You should not have to deal with negativity.” Nnini Seruwe wrote: “This picture has been making rounds in my village, apparently Ntate ona stays here. I don’t think they meant to hurt you, askies.”

The Madiba lookalike said he enjoyed the attention he received from people when walking down the streets, but what would really make him happy would be to know exactly where he comes from. Daily Sun