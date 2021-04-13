MAN WIFES MINOR, ARRESTED

An angry Mberengwa mother has dragged 33-year-old Richard Moyo who is living in with her sixteen-year-old daughter.

Moyo who is now living with the girl as husband and wife at Jeka Business Centre appeared before Magistrate Evia Matura on Thursday

last week charged with having sexual intercourse with a minor. Moyo however, told Matura that the complainant lied to him that she was 17 years old.

Prosecutor, Matidaishe Pavazhira said sometime in June 2020, Moyo proposed love to the minor and a week later they had consensual sex at Moyo’s residence. In November 2020 the minor went to Jeka Business Centre where they started staying together as husband and wife.

This did not go well with the minor’s mother and she reported the matter to Police leading to the arrest of Moyo. Masvingo Mirror