MAN ORDERS FIVE MINORS TO FONDLE MANHOOD

POLICE are investigating a case where a 51-year-old man from Chitungwiza reportedly molested five minors whom he also ordered to fondle his manhood.

Allegations are that the man would invite the minors aged three, five and nine and two who are aged 10 years to his room where he would ask them to lower their pants and dance for him.

After the dance, reports are that he would order the minors to fondle his manhood. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations into the matter are underway.

“On April 11, 2021 a report of indecent assault was received at ZRP Chitungwiza, to the effect that five minors (3; 5; 9; 10; 10) were molested by a neighbour (52).

“The suspect invited the minors to his room and asked them to lower their pants and dance for him (seunononga dance) and ordered them to fondle his sex organs. Investigations are underway,” he said.