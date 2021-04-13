MAN LOSES MERC BY GANG AT ROADBLOCK

Two armed robbers stole a Mercedes Benz, US$900, $110 and cellphones after blocking a vehicle last Thursday night along Amalinda Road near Churu Farm in the south-west of Harare.
The robbers, who were armed with a knife and stones,
smashed the passenger window of the Mercedes Benz once it had halted at their
improvised roadblock before robbing the owner and stealing the car.
The rest of the gang sped off in a Toyota Vitz used to
block the road.Police recovered the Benz the following day in Mbare and are now
hunting down the gang.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said the robbery occurred at about 10.30pm but the blue Mercedes Benz
registration number ADL 4916 was recovered in Mbare the following day. Armed
robbery cases have been on the increase countrywide but most of them are being
rounded up and accounted for.
Last month, eight armed robbers raided Gateway High School
in Harare and used explosives to blow open the safe to steal more than US$250
000 cash. No one was injured and police have launched a manhunt for the
robbers.
The eight first attacked a security guard who was manning
the premises around midnight before they forced open the office where the safe
was positioned. They then used explosives to blow open the safe and got away
with the cash.
In one of the most recent gang eliminations, a suspected
female armed robber who was part of an eight-member gang that has been raiding
in Harare, Mutoko and Macheke, was shot and killed following a shoot-out with
police in Kuwadzana. Police arrested seven of her accomplices. The woman was
identified as Lucy Nyakudya (20).
In March, 11 armed robbers were caught red-handed by police
and other security personnel while they were in the process of robbing a
30-year-old man at Maruta Shopping Centre in Hatfield using two .303 Lee
Enfield rifles, iron bars, a sjambok and catapults.
Police, who were manning a roadblock nearby, rushed to the
rescue of the man after hearing commotion near the shopping centre.
Another four armed robbers, including a serving member of
the ZRP were killed, while two others were arrested when they resisted arrest
by shooting at the police who returned fire when they were caught robbing a
Harare businessman of US$10 000.
Police received a tip-off that the robbers were planning to
pounce on the businessman and they ambushed them soon after the robbery. Herald
