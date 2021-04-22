MAN HANGS SELF AT IN LAWS AFTER WIFE CHEATS

A 30-YEAR-OLD man from Chakaipa Village under Chief Gwesela
in Zhombe hanged himself at his in-law’s homestead following a misunderstanding
with his wife over infidelity.
chief
Peter Mlauzi hanged himself after discovering that his wife
Blessing Manokore was having an affair. Chief Gwesela confirmed the development
to B-Metro saying the village was still shocked by the incident.
“Mlauzi’s actions shocked the whole village and we’re still
trying to come to terms with this unusual incident.
“He was a very hard-working man and he worked tirelessly as
a gold panner to provide for his family and his in-laws,” he said.
Chief Gwesela said on the fateful day, Mlauzi discovered
that his wife was having an affair with another man from the village.
“Upon hearing the news of his wife’s illicit affair, he
felt betrayed and he decided to end his life by hanging himself at his
mother-in-law’s homestead,” said Chief Gwesela.
He said Mlauzi had since been buried. Chief Gwesela also
said that he was yet to meet the Manokores so that a cleansing ceremony is
conducted as the incident could be a bad omen to the village.
“I am meeting with the family next week so that we conduct
a cleansing ceremony to help appease Mlauzi’s spirit because if that is not
done, we might have problems,” he said.
He appealed to members of the public to always seek
intervention from a third party in cases of disputes. B Metro
