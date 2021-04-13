MAN FOUND DEAD IN HRE CITY BUILDING

AN unidentified man was found dead in a city building in the CBD. The man who was clad is a blue work suit had his neck tied with a rope, but it was not clear if he committed suicide or was tied by someone.

The place is used for ablution by most urchins. One street kid who spoke to this publication said:

“We just saw him hanging in the morning, police came and left, since then nothing has been done so far.

“Since morning nothing has been done to remove the body.” However, some individuals suspect the deceased was also a street kid who could have been killed.

“I think this guy is a street kid and he could have been killed by his fellows because the position he is in does not reflect suicide.” H Metro