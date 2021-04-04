MAKOMBORERO COVICTION SPARKS CONTROVERSY

THE opposition MDC Alliance and political analysts say the conviction of activist Makomborero Haruzivishe last week is a strategy to silence critics and instil fear ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.
Haruzivishe, a strong critic of President Emmerson
Mnangagwa’s administration, was convicted on charges of inciting public
violence and will be sentenced on Tuesday.
MDC Alliance youth assembly leader Obey Sithole said the
conviction was a “testimony of judicial capture and weaponisation of justice”,
“We view his conviction as a direct insult to the very existence
of law, it is a clear testimony of judicial capture and weaponisation of
justice wherein the law is constantly abused by the regime to suppress any
voices of dissent,” Sithole said.
“The conviction absolutely has nothing to do with the
interpretation of law, but a well-coordinated architecture of mutilating
alternative voices of all those, who have been courageous to speak and act
against the regime’s blatant failures especially at a time like this where it
is not fashionable to do so given the perpetual harsh political environment.”
He said the Zanu PF government was trying to scare young
people from speaking out. “By convicting Mako, the regime is certainly trying
to scare away the young generation from participating in political processes,”
Sithole said.
“However, these acts of evil will not deter us from
soldiering on towards the desired destination of a new Zimbabwe respectful of
all fundamental rights and freedoms.”
MDC Alliance youths and students under the Zimbabwe
National Students Union (Zinasu) banner have been leading protests against
government over abductions including that of Midlands State University scholar
Tawanda Muchehiwa who was abducted by suspected state security agents ahead of
the planned July 31, 2020 protests against corruption.
MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said Haruzivishe
was targeted for being vocal against the Mnangagwa administration.
“He is a well-known activist, who is being targeted because
he is vocal about the poverty, injustice and corruption faced by the citizens
and because he is a member of the MDC Alliance,” Mahere said.
Political analyst Rashweat Mukundu said: “The regime is tightening screws on the
opposition by moving a gear up from harassment, beatings and threats to putting
people in prison.
“There is no doubt that the charges against Haruzivishe,
Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Chimbiri are politicised to set an example and
frighten the rest of opposition activists from confronting the regime.”
He added: “Unbeknown, the regime is creating struggle
heroes”. United Kingdom-based lawyer Alex Magaisa said: “But it was only a
matter of time before the Mnangagwa regime started to convict and lock up
political opponents.
“It will only get worse.” Standard
