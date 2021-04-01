LOCKDOWN : EASTER WITH A DIFFERENCE

Zimbabweans of the Christian faith will for the next four days, join their fellow believers across the world in celebrating the Easter holidays starting with Good Friday today, albeit under unusual circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic which authorities are battling hard to contain.
Traditionally, this is a period when families get to spend
time with their loved ones and this will remain the case for most people amid
calls from authorities for the public to avoid unnecessary travel to control
the spread of the virus.
Last year, the Easter holiday coincided with the
announcement of the first national 21-day lockdown, which was enforced
beginning March 31, preventing most people from travelling.
However, it was a hive of activity in most parts of the
country yesterday as people did their last-minute shopping ahead of the long
weekend that runs from today to Monday.
With churches heeding Government’s call not to gather in
numbers beyond 50, many people will follow church proceedings online, implying
many people will spend most of their time at home.
Supermarkets were filled with people doing their shopping
for the holiday while at Mbare bus terminus, many people were seen waiting to
get transport to their rural homes to visit their families and relatives.
Most people said they would spend the holidays with their
families, but following the laid down Covid-19 control regulations.
Mrs Lilian Musapuri said she would spend the holiday at
home with her family since her eldest son was visiting her from Marondera where
he works.
“This year I am happy that my eldest son and his family are
coming to spend the Easter holiday with me. It has been a long time since we
spent some time together and I am also happy that I will be meeting my
grandchildren and my daughter-in-law.
“Today, I am doing this shopping so that when they come, we
will be home and there will be no unnecessary movements.” Anotidaishe Nyoni from Hopley said she was
planning to visit her family in Kwekwe.
“I came to Harare because of work and it has been long
since I visited my parents because of the lockdown but now I am happy that I
can visit them,” she said.
Tatenda Mbasera said he would spend the holiday with his
family at home in the Avenues area of Harare.
“I will make sure that I stay home with my family. I think
we are going to have some refreshments and braai with my wife and children,” he
said.
Churches will not be hosting their traditional large Easter
processions and gatherings, keeping the number attending each service to below
the 50 limit imposed by Government under lockdown rules.
The limit was about as far as health authorities could
advise the Government to go when the level four lockdown was relaxed by
President Mnangagwa at the beginning of March.
Although Easter is the most important festival on the
Christian calendar, Government decided to maintain the limit on gatherings to
avoid a third wave of infections. Churches will continue using virtual
meetings, with only a limited number of congregants gathering on Easter Sunday.
Easter is
commemorated by Christians in remembrance of Jesus Christ who sacrificed his
life for the salvation of humanity.
Churches on Wednesday said they would observe Covid-19
regulations fully to prevent the spread of infections and called on Zimbabweans
to be strong and not lose hope.
Pastor George Kaseke of Glad Tidings Fellowship’s
Dzivaresekwa Assembly yesterday said: “All I can say is that the commemoration
of the death of Christ for us during this period should make believers
appreciate and value life.
“His death and resurrection gave us life and hope of
overcoming in life.” Mrs Tilda Mapfumo from Mabvuku said: “Easter will not be
the same. We thought this year things will be like the yester years, but we were
wrong.”
Covid-19, she said, was a big blow to people of faith. “It is during these church gatherings that
most Christians’ spirits are revived. People would come out of these gatherings
revived and brand new,” said Mrs Mapfumo.
She added that for now, there is nothing people can do
except follow virtual meetings as Covid –19 is real.
“We will keep on praying from our homes so that God hears
our prayers and remove this disease that has affected our lives so much,” she
added. Tapiwa Moyo highlighted that the move was good as gatherings are a
concern.
“The pandemic has changed the setup of everything with a
blink of an eye. This has cost us so much as we are used to gathering in huge
numbers.
At the same time, this is a good move as we cannot let our
guard down. This is to safeguard human lives. When people gather in their
numbers to celebrate most forget to observe the Covid-19 regulations and
rules,” said Moyo.
“We may complain, but this could be a blessing in disguise.
Everyone will have an opportunity to reflect and also have time to bond with
family and friends.”
Gertrude Dube of Mufakose said commemorating Easter from
home will be an opportunity to have virtual church gatherings. “We will have
the opportunity of listening to the
pastor delivering the sermon.
“I urge other
Christians to turn their homes into prayer houses and revive their spirits like
we used to do before the pandemic. It is only a change of place, but what has
to be done must be done,” said Dube.
She added that people should not let the pandemic destroy
their hopes for the future.
National police spokesperson Assistant Paul Nyathi said
there would be tight security during the Easter holidays and implored people to
adhere to the lockdown regulations announced by President Mnangagwa.
“As the nation commemorates Easter Holiday, the Zimbabwe
Republic Police (ZRP) reminds members of the public that the Government’s
Covid-19 regulations announced by His Excellency, Head of State and Government
and the Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Emmerson
Dambudzo Mnangagwa on the 30th of March 2021 will be enforced without fear or
favour,” he said.
“The police will ensure that all visitors to the country
comply with the safety and health measures pronounced by President Mnangagwa.
No movements to and from boarding schools by either parents or pupils will be
allowed.
“May I take this opportunity to warn bar and nightclub
operators that they must religiously comply with the Government’s directive to
remain closed. Anyone who disregards the directive will be dealt with in terms
of the country’s laws.”
Ass Comm Nyathi said those taking advantage of the public
by offering fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates would be severely dealt with
by the police.
“The public should seriously take note of the government’s
advice to defer unnecessary travel in order to curb the spread of the Covid-19
pandemic and contribute towards the maintenance of law and order in the
country.” Herald
