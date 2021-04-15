LEARNER TRUCK DRIVER CRASHES INTO SHOP

Four people were injured when a learner UD truck rammed into a barber shop in Gweru central business district yesterday evening.

Witnesses said the truck instructor, Nyatwa Chikuni who was also injured in the freak accident had started the engine while outside the truck.

“The truck was probably parked with the gears engaged so when he started the engine the truck started moving and it rammed into our shop. I was in the far corner but two of my colleagues were hit by broken glasses and some wooden boards which fell upon impact,” said a witness, Mr Thulani Siziba.

He said Chikuni was squeezed against the driver’s door and the walls as he tried to jump into the moving truck.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko this morning said he was still checking details of the accident.




