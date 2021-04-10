INGWEBU EYES HRE MARKET, NAMES MADAM BOSS BRAND AMBASSADOR

COMEDIAN and actor Madam Boss (real name Tyra Chikocho) has been appointed as Ingwebu Breweries brand ambassador with the company saying they want to penetrate other markets, through her.

Besides Madam Boss, radio personality and comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa and model Ben Chest were also appointed.

Madam Boss let the cat out of the bag last week to her more than 800 000 fans on Facebook expressing her excitement.

“Guys, it’s so overwhelming and I’m so excited. Ingwebu Breweries, thank you for believing and trusting the Madam Boss brand to be your brand ambassador and influencer. I really appreciate,” said Madam Boss in a video drop.

The actress who is in Nigeria where she is filming for a forthcoming movie, promised to do Ingwebu proud.

The Bulawayo-based company’s managing director, Dumisani Mhlanga said they want to penetrate the Harare market hence Madam Boss, who has close to a million followers on social media, was the perfect tonic.

“We asked ourselves how we’d penetrate the Harare market and sell our Royal Mahewu products there. This is why we chose Madam Boss as she has more than 800 000 followers on social media. We followed her and saw that she wasn’t a controversial person,” said Mhlanga.

To service the southern region, Mhlanga said Ingwebu Breweries has Sikhonjwa and Ben Chest.

“We have our own brand ambassadors for the Bulawayo market such as Sikhonjwa and Ben Chest and our partners, Skyz Metro FM through their DJs Bkay and Manurse. Madam Boss is meant to help us penetrate the Harare market,” explained Mhlanga.

He said including Madam Boss was part of their strategy to spread the Ingwebu Breweries products across Zimbabwe.

“We want to grow the brand and sell our products beyond Bulawayo. We want the products to be found in Mutare and other parts of Zimbabwe as well as other countries.” Following news of Madam Boss’ appointment, some hailed Ingwebu for its turnaround strategy.

“Ingwebu has changed its marketing strategy. I was so excited to buy Ingwebu at Gutu Mpandawana Growth Point during the Easter holiday,” commented one. Chronicle