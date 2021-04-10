INGWEBU EYES HRE MARKET, NAMES MADAM BOSS BRAND AMBASSADOR

COMEDIAN and actor Madam Boss (real name Tyra Chikocho) has been appointed as Ingwebu Breweries brand ambassador with the company saying they want to penetrate other markets, through her.
Besides Madam Boss, radio personality and comedian
Babongile Sikhonjwa and model Ben Chest were also appointed.
Madam Boss let the cat out of the bag last week to her more
than 800 000 fans on Facebook expressing her excitement.
“Guys, it’s so overwhelming and I’m so excited. Ingwebu
Breweries, thank you for believing and trusting the Madam Boss brand to be your
brand ambassador and influencer. I really appreciate,” said Madam Boss in a
video drop.
The actress who is in Nigeria where she is filming for a
forthcoming movie, promised to do Ingwebu proud.
The Bulawayo-based company’s managing director, Dumisani
Mhlanga said they want to penetrate the Harare market hence Madam Boss, who has
close to a million followers on social media, was the perfect tonic.
“We asked ourselves how we’d penetrate the Harare market
and sell our Royal Mahewu products there. This is why we chose Madam Boss as
she has more than 800 000 followers on social media. We followed her and saw
that she wasn’t a controversial person,” said Mhlanga.
To service the southern region, Mhlanga said Ingwebu
Breweries has Sikhonjwa and Ben Chest.
“We have our own brand ambassadors for the Bulawayo market
such as Sikhonjwa and Ben Chest and our partners, Skyz Metro FM through their
DJs Bkay and Manurse. Madam Boss is meant to help us penetrate the Harare
market,” explained Mhlanga.
He said including Madam Boss was part of their strategy to
spread the Ingwebu Breweries products across Zimbabwe.
“We want to grow the brand and sell our products beyond
Bulawayo. We want the products to be found in Mutare and other parts of
Zimbabwe as well as other countries.” Following news of Madam Boss’
appointment, some hailed Ingwebu for its turnaround strategy.
“Ingwebu has changed its marketing strategy. I was so
excited to buy Ingwebu at Gutu Mpandawana Growth Point during the Easter
holiday,” commented one. Chronicle
