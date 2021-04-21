I'M IN LOVE WITH ANOTHER MAN, SAYS WOMAN AFTER 17-YEAR-OLD MARRIAGE CRUMBLES

A Chitungwiza couple’s marriage of 17 years has crumbled. Tendai Nyaradzai Chamahwinya’s marriage to Tinei Gideon Muzhinye collapsed but the two have different versions of events.

Muzhinye says he found his wife’s phone full of love messages with her boyfriend Zviito Kembo who works for a tobacco company.

However, his wife claims she left him last year because he was abusive and always beat her up. She claims she only met Kembo after leaving Muzhinye.

Kembo says he only fell in love with Chamahwinya after she satisfied him that they had separated with her former husband.

Muzhinye said his wife left last year and has only come back to their home twice.

He alleges his wife left their Chitungwiza home after being transferred to work to Epworth on December 20 last year only to return on February 13 this year to collect some of her belongings saying she did didn’t have enough money to come back home to check on the family regularly.

The two have three children aged 17, 13 and eight.

“My wife started working for a church member in August last year in town and got transferred to Epworth in September last year; she used to stay with my uncle but in no time she told me that she was going to stay alone and would come home regularly.

“It all started in September when she stopped coming back only to resurface on December 20 saying she wanted a few utensils and few clothes as she could no longer come back regularly.

“She went for good and came back on February 13 to take other things and I made a follow up on February 17 with our youngest child.

“On the night she opted to sleep elsewhere around 2am after several attempts to have sex with her were turned down,” said Muzhinye.

He said after she left he found her phone which had love messages with Kembo and other men with one being a police officer based at Harare Central Police Station.

“After discovering this I went to her parents’ Buhera rural home where she was summoned and refused to come saying she did not have bus fare. “I then returned home and I am staying with my children,” said Muzhinye.

Chamahwinya confirmed being in love with Kembo but blamed her hubby. “Akuudzai here kuti chikonzero chii? Vamwe vaari kutaura handidanane navo kunze kwaKembo chete.

“He was abusive and I left him; he would beat me and I moved on,” she said. She said she was taking her husband to court so that she sees her children. I am going to court because I want to see my children.

“When I took my belongings we had separated. He is mad. Kembo said he was in love with Chamahwinya as he knew that she was single.

“I know she is single and her relatives now know me. She was having her issues with her husband and I told her to solve the issues. I started knowing of the marriage after Muzhinye came home and Chamahwinya slept in another room.

“They had their issues which I told Chamahwinya to resolve. What I know is they separated and I am now in love with her,” said Kembo. Kembo said if the two were still in love he wouldn’t want to destroy their marriage.

He sent Muzhinye a message urging him to resolve the issue amicably. H Metro