ILLEGAL INDEPENDENCE PARTY ENDS IN TRAGEDY

AN Independence Day illegal party in Hwange ended in tragedy after a villager who grabbed a married woman to dance with her allegedly stabbed her protesting husband to death.
Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory
Banda said Advance Sibanda (33) of Makwandara Village under Chief Nekatambe
died in the early hours of Monday, five hours after being stabbed by Bongani
Dube (31) of Sialwindi in neighbouring Chief Dingani-Nelukoba’s area.
Dube is also admitted to St Patrick’s Hospital in Hwange
under police guard with a deep stab wound on the thigh, although his attacker
is not yet known.
Dube told police Sibanda stabbed him while some witnesses
said he may have stabbed himself to appear as if he was attacked. Police are
investigating the allegations.
“I can confirm that we received a report of murder where a
man died following an attack at a party,” said Insp Banda. “They were drinking
beer at Makwandara grinding mill while celebrating Independence Day around 1am.
“Dube, who was dancing, grabbed Sibanda’s wife Ms
Buhlebenkosi Ncube (18). Sibanda got angry and confronted Dube resulting in a
misunderstanding.”
A fight ensued between Sibanda and Dube, who allegedly drew
a knife from a pocket and stabbed Sibanda on the right armpit.
Insp Banda said people who were present saw Dube removing
something from his pocket and stabbing Sibanda, although they did not clearly
see the kind of weapon used.
Police later recovered a blood stained Okapi knife from
Dube.After being stabbed, Sibanda attempted to flee from the scene, but ran for
about 36 metres and collapsed.
Police said some villagers carried Sibanda in a wheelbarrow
to Makwandara Clinic at around 3am and on arrival they found Dube seated at the
clinic with an injured thigh seeking medical assistance.
Sibanda died around 5am before he could be transferred to a
hospital. A report was made to the
police who attended the scene and found members of the public still drinking
beer and playing loud music at the murder scene, while there were traces of
blood near the grinding mill.
Insp Banda said Mercy Rwafa, a member of the community who
hosted the party, was arrested for holding an illegal party during lockdown and
is detained at Dete Police Station.
He urged members of the public to desist from violence and
violating lockdown rules. Herald
