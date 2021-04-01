I WAS SUPRISED : ED ALLY ON ARREST IN THE DRC

Belarus businessman Mr Alexander Zingman was released yesterday after police in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) cleared him of potential offences and flying directly to Harare said on arrival he had been in DRC on a legitimate business trip for generating trade in agricultural machinery and his arrest was a set-up to tarnish his image.
In a statement yesterday in Harare, Mr Zingman, who is
honorary consul of Zimbabwe in Belarus, said he is a businessman who has
previously visited DRC and his recent arrest came as a surprise.
Honorary consuls do not handle diplomatic affairs between
countries, but are appointed to help Zimbabweans visiting the country where
they live and work, in this case usually business links.
Mr Zingman said his business deals are clean and
transparent as he specialises in selling and distributing mining and
agriculture equipment.
The 54-year-old owns Aftrade, a company that distributes
agricultural and mining equipment in Africa. He was visiting the DRC with
Vodchits, the African representative of Aftrade, and Mr Paul Persico for
meetings in Lubumbashi.
Mr Perscio is the owner of Super Afro Trading and Perleen
International Trading FZE which specialises in fertiliser manufacturing and
mining.
Mr Zingman, who was cleared by DRC officials yesterday
morning, had spent 12 days in detention.
“I want to make it clear that I am a businessman who was
arrested upon my arrival in DRC at Lubumbashi. I had gone for a business
meeting with Mr Moise Katumba. Mr Katumba has an agriculture foundation. No
other meeting was scheduled in DRC,’’ said Mr Zingman.
“Mr Katumba was also arrested with us and we spent the last
12 days in detention, All our cellphones where confiscated and lines of
communication cut. We couldn’t even communicate with our families. It was
terrible experience.
“Our arrests were as a result of our enemies trying to
victimise our business. However, we are happy that the DRC officials finally
cleared us of any wrong doing and we were released yesterday morning,” Mr
Zingman said last night.
“I’m still willing to do business in DRC, like in any
country, even though I have been a victim of misinformation by enemies.’’
Mr Zingman has been in DRC for two previous visits where he
met several business people including the former DRC president J0 the most
successful farmer in DRC. My technical team was working with his technical team
on agriculture technical expertise. There was no other business discussed with
Mr Kabila outside agriculture.”
But it appears that these meetings were what triggered the
arrest. Mr Zingman was arrested by Congolese police soon after meeting Mr
Kabila. On his relationship with Zimbabwe, Mr Zingman said it was only premised
on business.
“I’m honorary consul of Zimbabwe in Belarus. I’m the one
who conducts business activities for the two countries. I’m a businessman doing
agriculture and mining in both countries and many African countries.
“Their meeting had nothing to do with weapons or any other
business besides farming machinery and tractors. The agenda of the meeting was
fully shown in the media. President Mnangagwa was surprised with the mining
system and trucks he saw in Belarus that he wanted engagement between the two
countries.”
“The meeting was about mining activities as it has shown
impact in the Hwange Colliery. We have supported Zimbabwe in many ways only in
mining and farming,’’ he added.
Aftrade has agricultural deals with several African
countries including Zimbabwe to provide tractors and other farming machinery,
as well as to provide training in modern farming techniques. Herald
