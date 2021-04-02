I WAS GETTING RID OF PROSTITUTION DEMONS : MAN FLOGS WIFE

A Bulawayo man allegedly assaulted his wife with a sjambok the whole night, claiming he was getting rid of a prostitution demon which was possessing her.

Brian Ndlovu from Makokoba suburb flogged his wife Nombulelo Mkwananzi after he allegedly found love messages in her phone. After the brutal attack Mkwananzi deserted the matrimonial home to stay in New Luveve.

Mkwananzi is now living in fear after her husband threatened to axe her if she comes back home.Mkwananzi, who is apparently regretting the kind of a man she married, last week approached the Bulawayo Civil Court seeking a protection order against him.

“I have been married to Brian Ndlovu for more than 13 years and for the past two years we have been having problems and he has always promised me that one day he will beat me up such that I won’t forget what he would have done to me.

“He has on several occasions ordered me to pack my things and move out of the house. “Two weeks ago, he beat me up with fists and imvubu (sjambok) the whole night claiming he was removing the spirit of prostitution in me.

“This was after he took my phone and started going through my WhatsApp messages and accused me of having an affair. He later damaged my phone.

“When I moved out of the house with the children he came and took them during my absence and is now threatening to axe me whenever I return home to take them and my belongings,” complained Mkwananzi.

She begged the court to grant an order which compels her husband to allow her to collect her belongings.

Ndlovu, who didn’t dispute his wife’s accusations, defended his actions, saying he was pissed off after he discovered that she was cheating on him.

“We had a misunderstanding after I found a message in her phone which shows that she was having an affair,” responded Ndlovu.

In her judgment presiding magistrate Nkosinomusa Ncube ordered Ndlovu not to insult or threaten his wife and also to allow her to collect her belongings. B Metro