I STOLE TO SETTLE LEGAL FEES

A man facing charges of stock theft stunned a court gallery in Gweru when he said he was pressed to steal the cattle to settle legal fees owed to a lawyer. The lawyer had represented him in a previous criminal case.
During cross examination, Temba Dube, who was arrested
together with Alec Tshugulu (48) — a bookkeeper at Chitere Chidawanyika Legal
practitioners and police Constable Jacob Chisirimunhu, who cleared the five
stolen beasts said the five beasts were part of legal fees owed to Mr Tonderai
Chitere — the owner of the legal firm.
The three appeared before Gweru magistrate, Mr Edwin
Marecha on Monday and pleaded not guilty to stock theft. They were remanded to
April 26 on $5 000 bail each.
The State’s case against the three is that on 9 April, Alec
Tshugulu visited Gweru Central Police Station and asked Constable Chisirimunhu
to clear the cattle.
The court heard that Chisirimunhu then cleared five cattle
using Gweru Central form 392 serial number 3331511 without visiting the scene.
Tshugulu only gave the description of the beasts to Chisirimunhu while they
were in the police office.
It is the State’s case that Tshugulu then hired a truck to
Ruby Farm where he met Dube before they loaded the five cattle into the truck
at night. They were then stopped by some farmers who were suspicious of their
movements during the night.
The villagers also sought the assistance of a local member
of the neighbourhood watch committee and took the accused to Gweru Rural Police
Station where they were detained.
Some of the farmers from the Ruby area managed to identify
their cattle, the court further heard. Herald
