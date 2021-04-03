HOSPITALISED LAND DEVELOPER GETS BAUIL

Gweru land developer Smelly Dube who is facing three counts of fraud for allegedly selling State land to the tune of US$9 million has been granted $100 000 bail with stringent reporting conditions by Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi sitting at the High Court in Harare.

The ruling was made late yesterday afternoon. Chitapi ordered Smelly to report every Friday at Gweru Central Police Station, to stay at her Kopje home and not to set foot at River Valley Properties, her land development company.

Dube’s lawyer Ngabulo Sithole confirmed the bail conditions. Dube was in hospital for the last 29 days under Prison guard after she was remanded in custody by a lower court. Masvingo Mirror