GWERU GUNMAN STILL ON THE RUN : COPS

ONE of the Bensam Flats shooting victims, Ms Nyaradzo Nharingo (34) has a bullet lodged in her skull and is awaiting operation at Gweru Provincial Hospital.

Her younger sister Ms Nyasha (31) is said to be out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is recuperating in a female surgical ward.

Police are appealing to members of the public that might have information leading to the arrest of the Gweru businessman, Peter Dube (35) who is on the run after he allegedly shot four people resulting in the death of two of the victims last Friday, to contact any nearest police station.

Dube the owner of Mixed Blend Car Sale in Gweru, allegedly committed the ruthless crime as his wife watched in horror. The shooting at Bensam Flats in the early hours of Friday has been the talk of the City of Progress.

Dube had allegedly confronted his girlfriend Ms Nyasha after suspecting infidelity. The father of the two hospitalised women Mr Bothwell Nharingo said they remained hopeful that his daughters will leave the hospital soon.

He said doctors are working on operating Nyaradzo in an attempt to remove a bullet from her head. Mr Nharingo said Nyasha is now out of danger and is admitted to the female surgical ward.

“Nyasha and Nyaradzo are still in hospital. Nyasha is out of danger but as of Nyaradzo, doctors want to remove a bullet stuck in her skull,” he said in an interview yesterday.

It also emerged yesterday that Peter’s second shooting target after he shot and killed a suspected lover of his girlfriend, Mr Shelton Chinhango, was his five-year-old son Mukudzei Brendon Dube.

He only turned his gun on his second victim, Ms Gamuchirai Mudungwe (30) after she wailed and rushed towards him in an attempt to stop him from shooting the son.

According to one of the survivors, a 16-year old girl, who was seated in the front passenger seat holding Dube’s son when he opened fire on Chinhango, Dube’s second target was the boy.

“As he pointed the gun on me and his son, my sister’s friend, Ms Mudungwe, shouted at him and screamed asking why he wanted to kill me and his son that was when he turned the gun on Ms Mudungwe.

“He then went to Nyasha and Nyaradzo inside the flat as I ran away with the boy and I heard two gunshots inside the flat,” she said.

The girl said she was still traumatised by the incident in which she escaped the shooting by a whisker.

“I was supposed to be the second target but by God’s grace, I survived together with the boy,” she said.

Police dismissed social media reports that Dube was spotted in Bulawayo and exchanged gunshots with the police in Pumula suburb.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said police were still hunting for Dube who allegedly dumped his silver Honda Fit car at the crime scene.

She also said reports doing rounds on social media that Dube was spotted in Bulawayo where he exchanged gun shots with the police were false.

“There was never any exchange of fire involving the police and Dube in Bulawayo as what is being peddled on social media.

“We are still looking for Dube and we appeal to members of the public who might have information regarding his whereabouts to approach their nearest police station so that he is brought to book,” said Asst Insp Mukwende. Chronicle