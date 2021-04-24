GUMBURA APPLICATION DISMISSED

JAILED Robert Martin Gumbura today lost his freedom bid after regional magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo dismissed his bail application on changed circumstances on a matter in which he is accused of attempting a jail break at Chikurubi Maximum Prison along with other inmates.
Mr Mapfumo dismissed his application saying once freed,
Gumbura was likely to abscond trial. Mr Mapfumo said Gumbura was already in
custody serving a jail term on other charges and it makes no sense releasing
him on bail.
Gumbura applied for bail on changed circumstances arguing
that he had approached the Supreme Court seeking a bail pending appeal. He had
also argued that he had applied for stay of proceedings at the High Court.
Mrs Tinashe Makiya appeared for the State. Herald
