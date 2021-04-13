GREEN BOMBERS ARE COMING BACK

2 #Cabinet has approved the re-establishment of the National Youth Service Training Programme proposal which was presented by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Honourable Kirsty Coventry.

The proposal came as a result of consultations between the Ministries of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation; and Defence and War Veterans Affairs.

In a Post-Cabinet Media briefing held this Tuesday evening the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said the programme is a vital youth empowerment tool which dovetails with the United Nations Youth Strategy 2030.

Cabinet noted that National Youth Service is an important youth development programme which is crucial in nurturing young people into becoming responsible and resilient citizens with a clear sense of national identity and respect for national values. The programme is a key strategy for youth empowerment in national, regional, continental and international development guiding frameworks to which Zimbabwe is a member. The frameworks include the SADC Revised Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan; the African Youth Charter of 2006; the World Programme of Action on Youth; and the United Nations Youth Strategy 2030,she said.

In response to the values that come with the training,it was noted that the youth programme will fuel all components embedded within patriotism.

The programme is designed to equip youths, who comprise persons between the ages of 18 and 35 years with patriotism, discipline, volunteerism, survival skills, hard work, loyalty, tolerance, resilience, determination and honesty. During training the youths will be encouraged to participate in development projects and disaster response activities and thereby assist in enhancing national capacity to manage disasters, added Mutsvangwa.

The Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (Number 20) Act provides that all institutions and agencies of Government at all levels must take reasonable measures, including affirmative action, to ensure that youths have access to appropriate education and training, that they participate in social, economic and other spheres of life, and that they are empowered and protected from harmful practices, exploitation and abuse.

In that regard, the roll-out of the National Youth Service Programme will involve community attachment of youths for work experience and service to various Government departments and local authorities.

Graduates of the Programme will qualify for further training, assistance in starting businesses, and for enrolment for careers in the police, the army, the air-force, nursing and teaching, among others.

The Programme will also take on board the disabled, and maintain gender balance and fair regional representation, with recruitment taking place through District offices. zbc