GRANNY : I WAS TRAMPLED BY AN ELEPHANT : I SURVIVED

A 60-YEAR-OLD granny from Nkayi, Matabeleland North Province sustained severe injuries following an attack by a stray elephant in her field while her four grandchildren escaped unharmed.
Ms Thabiso Dube of Singeni village under Chief Sikhobokhobo
and her grandchildren were in the field harvesting millet when the jumbo
pounced.
The grandchildren; Melody Sibanda (18), Busymore Ncube
(18), Rena Ndebele (11) and Constance Dube (10) ran away leaving their granny
behind.
The elephant caught up with the elderly Ms Dube, dragged
her around and left her for dead. Ms Dube sustained bruises on the neck, right
side ribs and on both thighs. The incident occurred last Sunday in Gwamba
forest.
Matabeleland police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda said
Ms Dube is hospitalised at Mbuma Mission Hospital where she is said to be in a
stable condition.
He warned members of the public living in wild animal prone
areas to be alert, particularly during the harvesting period.
Insp Banda said the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management
Authority and local council were advised of the horrific incident but they are
yet to show up.
“I can confirm that on April 25 at around 8PM Thabiso Dube
from Singeni village under Chief Sikhobokhobo area was suddenly chased and
attacked by a rowdy elephant while she was harvesting millet. She was dragged
for some metres before the jumbo dropped and left her lying on the ground
yelling for help. She sustained injuries on the neck, right side ribs and on
her thighs,” said Insp Banda.
He said her four grandchildren escaped unhurt. Insp Banda
urged members of the public to be cautious of dangerous wild animals. Annually,
elephants trample to death one or two people in areas within Hwange and
