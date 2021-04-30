GRACE SHIVERED DURING ORAL EXAM, SAYS UZ REGISTRAR

FORMER First Lady Grace Mugabe performed satisfactorily during an oral examination conducted by an examination panel at her children’s home in Mazowe leading to her graduation with a PhD degree, the court heard yesterday.
This was revealed by the third witness in the trial of former
University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura, who is accused of
illegally awarding Mugabe a PhD degree.
During cross examination by Nyagura’s lawyer Advocate
Tawanda Zhuwarara, Surgent Chevo, who was the registrar at the UZ during that
period, told the court that there were no irregularities in all processes up
until Mugabe graduated with a PhD.
Chevo said the examination panel did an oral examination on
Mugabe at her children’s home and she passed.
“As she was being asked questions by the examination panel
during the oral examination at first she was shivering, but later calmed down
and answered them satisfactorily,” he said.
Mr Chevo added that everything was done normally and
according to the rules and regulations of the University of Zimbabwe.
He further stated that there was nothing unusual in the
processes and no signs of favouritism were exhibited.
“After the oral examination the examination panel
deliberated on Mugabe’s performance and all the members agreed unanimously that
she had performed satisfactorily and that she be awarded a PhD degree.
Chevo told the court that he did not receive any
instructions from Nyagura which showed favour to Mugabe.
The second witness, senior lecturer Julius Musevenzi,
recently told the court that there were documents showing that other university
staff members took part in admitting Mrs Mugabe as a student.
It was also revealed through Advocate Zhuwarara’s cross
examination that there were university documents showing that Mrs Mugabe was
conducting research and that progress reports were produced by Prof Mararike. Herald
