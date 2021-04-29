GRACE PHD : NO IRREGULARITIES, SAYS UZ REGISTRAR

FORMER First Lady Nthombizodwa Grace Mugabe followed all the University of Zimbabwe processes and was thoroughly examined by an examination panel before graduating, the court heard.

This was revealed by the third witness in the trial of suspended University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Vice-Chancellor Levi Nyagura, accused of illegally awarding former First Lady Grace Mugabe a PHD.

During cross examination with Nyagura’s lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara Mr Surgent Chevo who was the registrar at the UZ during that period told the court that there were no irregularities in all the processes up until Mugabe graduated with a PHD.

Mr Chevo revealed that the examination panel did an oral examination on Mugabe at her children’s home and she passed.

“As she was being asked grilling questions by the examination panel during the oral examination, at first she was shivering but later calmed down and answered them satisfactorily,” he said.

Mr Chevo added that everything was done according to the rules and regulations of the University of Zimbabwe. He further stated that there was nothing unusual in the processes and no signs of favouritism were exhibited.

“After the oral examination, the examination panel deliberated on Mugabe’s performance and all the members agreed unanimously that she had performed satisfactorily and that she be awarded a PHD.

He told the court that he did not receive any instructions from Nyagura which showed favour to Mugabe. Herald