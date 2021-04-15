GRACE DOCTORATE : NYAGURA TRIAL STARTS

The trial of suspended University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Vice-Chancellor Levi Nyagura, accused of illegally awarding former First Lady Grace Mugabe a PhD kicked off today with him denying the charges.
His lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwara tendered his defence
outline before Chief Magistrate Mr Munamato Mtevedzi.
He said the accused pleads not guilty to the charge and
will lead evidence to show that he did not contravene or act outside any
university statute regulation or ordinance as regards the conferment by the
faculty of Social Studies at the University of Zimbabwe of a doctor of
philosophy degree to Mugabe.
Advocate Zhuwarara told the court that the conferment of a
degree to Mugabe is an act occasioned by the relevant functionaries who acted
within the discretion afforded to them.
“To the accused’s knowledge, the conferment of the
application was done lawfully and in accordance with the latitudes afforded
such functionaries.
The accused strongly denies any unlawful act or illicit
intent in any of his actions or inactions as regards to award of a doctorate to
Mugabe. In fact, the university, to date, has neither withdrawn, cancelled nor
disowned the degree confered to her which is therefore, proof of the fact that
it is aunthentic and deserved,” reads the defence outline.
He told the court that the accused did not appoint Justice
Tandire as a research assistant for Mugabe’s thesis neither did the accused
give any direction or command on how such research results and data would be
handled.
discretion afforded to them. Herald
